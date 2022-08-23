Roger William Niebruegge, 69, of Columbia died Aug. 20, 2022. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel.

Marcella Dean Henderson, 62, of Columbia died Aug. 21, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

