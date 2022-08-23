Roger William Niebruegge, 69, of Columbia died Aug. 20, 2022. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel.
Marcella Dean Henderson, 62, of Columbia died Aug. 21, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Donna Jean Mullen, 75, of Columbia died Aug. 19, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Ronald Wayne Antione, 79, of Columbia died Aug. 22, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Claudine Burnett, 58 of Columbia, died Tuesday Aug. 23, 2022. Arrangements are pending.