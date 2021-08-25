Wayne Roozen, 77, of Columbia died Aug. 23, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Second Baptist Church, 407 E. Broadway. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Services & Crematory.
Donald Dean Farris, 83, of Columbia died Aug. 20, 2021. A visitation will be held at 2 p.m. with a funeral to follow at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W.
Julian Ware, 75, of Columbia died Aug. 22, 2021. A visitation will be held at 4 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 5 p.m. Sept. 1 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash Street.
Tamra Rae Lee, 62, of Columbia died Aug. 13, 2021. David Eric Lee, 65, of Columbia died Aug. 16, 2021. A committal service for the couple will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 10 at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, 1479 County Road 1675 in Jacksonville. Arrangements are under the direction of Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel.
Austin Cole Noland, 24, of Columbia died Aug. 18, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Leech Shelter at Cosmo-Bethel Park, 4500 Bethel Street. Arrangments are under the direction of Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center.
Kaytina Marie Harrison, 53, of Columbia died Aug. 20, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Jacquetta Yvette Elmore, 100, of Columbia died Aug. 23, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Robert Keith Delvalle, 44, of Columbia died Aug. 22, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Marlene Gertrude Charlotte Elliott, 83, of Columbia died Aug. 23, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Terri Ballenger Belcher, 54, of Columbia died Aug. 23, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
B. Ruben Hakimi, 75, of Columbia died Aug. 22, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Diane Marie Collins, 70, of Columbia died Aug. 20, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.