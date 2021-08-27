Marlon Andon, 26, of Columbia died Aug. 21, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Leon G. Brown, 80, of Columbia died Aug. 21, 2021. A visitation will be held at 2 p.m. with a celebration of life to follow at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Midway Locust Grove United Methodist Church, 2600 N. Locust Grove Church Road.
Pinky Susan Guinnip, 82, of Hallsville died Aug. 25, 2021. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bach-Yager Funeral Home, 1610 N. Garth Avenue.
Illhoi Yoo, 48, of Columbia died Aug. 26, 2021. A visitation will be held at 6 p.m. with a celebration of life to follow at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash Street.