Stewart Lee Forrest, 54, of Columbia died Aug. 19, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Dennis William Kroll Jr., 54, of Fulton died Aug. 26, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Janice Lee Obermiller, 68, of Paris, Missouri died Aug. 26, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Gary E. Struemph, 69, of Jefferson City died Aug. 27, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Houser-Millard Funeral Home.
Rosalia C. Wieberg, 86, of Westphalia died Aug. 26, 2022. Visitation will be from 8 to 10 a.m. on Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Services will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Sheila Kay Skinner, 70, of Columbia died Aug. 25, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
Barbara Ann Worley, 92, of New Franklin died Aug. 24, 2022. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Markland-Yager Funeral Home. Services will follow at the funeral home.
Donald Roper, 75, of Newark, Missouri died Aug. 14, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
