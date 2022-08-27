Stewart Lee Forrest, 54, of Columbia died Aug. 19, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Dennis William Kroll Jr., 54, of Fulton died Aug. 26, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

