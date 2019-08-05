Elma Leota Certain, 90, died Friday. Memorial services will be at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 17, 2019, at New Horizons United Methodist Church.
Brenda Fay Gish died Saturday. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Serita Bartlett, 58, died Sunday. Arrangements are under the direction of H. T. Mays & Sons Funeral Home.
John Warner, 61, died Sunday. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Joseph Bien, 83, died Monday. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Patricia Novak, 85, died Monday. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.