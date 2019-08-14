Rita Kathleen “Kathie” Dunlap Shreves, 90, died Tuesday. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Epple Chapel at Lenoir Woods.
Wesley Gene Barnes, 63, died Wednesday. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rita Kathleen “Kathie” Dunlap Shreves, 90, died Tuesday. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Epple Chapel at Lenoir Woods.
Wesley Gene Barnes, 63, died Wednesday. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.