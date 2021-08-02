Harold Hughes, 96, of Columbia died July 31, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Gary Thomas Chandler, 78, of Columbia died July 31, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Dana Prosser, 64, of Centralia died July 31, 2021. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Grandview Baptist Church, 8300 North Route Z. Services will follow at the church.
Maressa Prince, 43, of Columbia died August 1, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.