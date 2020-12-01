John L. Williams, 72, of Columbia, died Nov. 29, 2020. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash St. Services will immediately follow at the funeral home.

