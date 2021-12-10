Sandy Holt, 52, of Centralia died Dec. 6, 2021. A visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. at Oliver Funeral Home at 102 E. Sneed St. in Centralia.
Marian Jane March, 86, of Columbia died Dec. 8, 2021. A visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday with a funeral service to follow at 11:30 a.m. at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W.
Louis Allen Beck, 68, of Columbia died Dec. 9, 2021. A visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at with a funeral service to follow at noon at Parkade Baptist Church, 2102 N. Garth Ave.