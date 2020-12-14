Linda Lee Henson, 74, of Columbia, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Lisa Dawn Swafford, 59, of Columbia died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Nola Jean (Smithson) Jacobson, 80, died Dec. 6, 2020. Services will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15 at Broadway Christian Church, 2601 W. Broadway. All attendees are asked to please follow local public health guidelines. A livestream of the event will be broadcasted and saved for later viewing through Memorial Funeral Home's website.
Shirley A. McNear, 84, lifelong resident of Boone County, died Dec. 8, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Keith Allen Nathaniel Colbert, 52, of Columbia, died Dec. 8, 2020. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dec. 19 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash St. Services will immediately follow at the funeral home.
Dolores Reddick, 82, died Dec. 7, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Sherry Lynn White, 72, of Columbia, died Dec. 7, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Albert Buford, 74, most recently of Columbia but formerly of Sedalia, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m. Dec. 19 at Alexander-May Funeral Home, 400 W. Cooper St, Sedalia. A memorial will directly follow at the funeral home.
Lisa Gay Jackson, 57, of Columbia, died Dec. 8, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home.
Grace Pearl (Sapp) Neal, 79, of Columbia, died Dec 8, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home.