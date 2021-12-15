Mary Ann Vasbinder-Stearns, 72, of Columbia died Dec. 13, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Josaline Wilhite, 105, of Columbia died Dec. 14, 2021. A visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday with a funeral service to follow at Memorial Funeral Home.
Barbara St. Clair, 91, of Columbia died Dec. 14, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center.
Roberta Smith, 80, of Columbia died Dec. 15, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of H. T. May & Sons Funeral Home.