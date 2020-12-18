Eric Olmsted, 68, of Columbia died Dec. 17, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Jean M. Ludwig, 66, of Columbia died Dec. 17, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home.
Ernest Vest Carlos, 75, of Columbia died Dec. 15, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Nancy Ann Lawler, 87, of Columbia died Dec. 15, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel.
Stephen Lee Capps, 64, of Columbia died Dec. 13, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Jordyn Rachelle Daniels, 29, of Columbia died Dec. 12, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.