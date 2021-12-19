James “Jim” Frank Rogers, 77, of Columbia passed away Dec. 11, 2021. A celebration of life will be held in Columbia in February.
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.
- Bette Weiss, April 8, 1925 — Dec. 1, 2021
- Robert Sjordal, Sept. 3, 1926 — Dec. 9, 2021
- Jerry Ray Stone, Aug. 25, 1941 — Dec. 14, 2021; Frances Stone, May 18, 1942 — July 29, 2021
- Brian L. Davis, Sept. 16, 1960 — Dec. 13, 2021
- Barbara St. Clair, Dec. 13, 1930 — Dec. 14, 2021
- Janet Huggans, May 15, 1933 — Dec. 15, 2021
- Josaline Wilhite, April 20, 1916 — Dec. 14, 2021