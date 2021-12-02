Richard Alan Munson, 65, of Columbia died Nov. 29, 2021. A visitation will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W, with services immediately following.
Russell Lee Branch, 77, of Columbia died Nov. 8, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Daryl Sheley, 68, of Columbia died Nov. 30, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
Samuel McMinn Austene, Jr., 84, of Hallsville died Dec. 1, 2021. Services will begin at 1 p.m. Monday at Red Top Christian Church Cemetery, 14355 N Route U, in Hallsville.