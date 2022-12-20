Louise J. Shackelford, 92, of Centralia died Dec. 20, 2022. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Joseph Edward Whitworth, 65, of Columbia died Dec. 17, 2022. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Jenna Ianke, 42, of Rocheport died Dec. 18, 2022. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Charlotte Emma Boone, 83, of Columbia died Dec. 16, 2022. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70. Services will follow at the funeral home.
Frank Erwin David, 82, of Columbia died Dec. 18, 2022. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70. Services will follow at the funeral home.
Steven Thomas Denney, 43, of Columbia died Dec. 19, 2022. Services are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Jewel Dean Lewis, 87, of Hallsville died Dec. 18, 2022. A service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Oakland Christian Church Cemetery, 2929 E. Oakland Church Road.
Kevin Duane Herd, 69, of Columbia died Dec. 17, 2022. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Blue Ridge Christian Church, 2400 Blue Ridge Road. Services will follow at the church.
