Mark Allen Cook, 61, of Columbia died Dec. 20, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Charles Parker, 73, of Columbia died Dec. 21, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
James Phillip Brillhart, 68, of Columbia died Dec. 19, 2022. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Memorial Baptist Church, 1634 Paris Road. Services will follow at the church.
Heather Jean Calvert, 42, of Columbia died Dec. 19, 2022. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 30 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E. Ash St. Services will follow at the funeral home.
Thomas Jay Thelen, 20, of Columbia died Dec. 19, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Thelma Marie Robinson, 80, of Columbia died Dec. 19, 2022. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 29 at Second Baptist Church, 407 E. Broadway. Services will follow at the church.
Groff Stuart Bittner, 93, of Columbia died Dec. 17, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
