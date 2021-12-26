Bryant Edwin Gladney, 58, died Dec. 22, 2021. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Monday at the Hearnes Center, 700 E Stadium Blvd. A funeral with full fire service honors will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the same location, with a private family funeral following at Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory, 1217 Business Loop 70 W.
Jeffrey Lynn Acton, 63, of Columbia died Dec. 24, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory.
David Leroy Pedersen, 64, died Dec. 21, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Nettie Patterson, 75, of Columbia died Dec. 26, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.