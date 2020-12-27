William Harvey Slemp, 88, a former MU employee, died Dec. 18, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Harold George Grant, 95, of Columbia, died Dec. 20, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Marian Estella Rexroat, 93, of Columbia, died Dec. 19, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Donald Wayne Powell, 86, of Columbia, died Dec. 22, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Debra Cheshier, 68, of Boone County, died Dec. 23, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May and Sons Funeral Home.
Patricia Jane Garthoffner Kinney Kirk, 71, of Boone County, died Dec. 23, 2020. Services will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Immaculate Conception Church, 402 N. Rollins St., Macon.
Jacqueline Sue Zepnick, 77, of Columbia, died Dec. 19th, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Heartland Cremation and Burial Society.
Patsy Jo Yingling, 68, of Columbia, died Dec. 22, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel.
Garry Dan Fetterhoff, 77, of Columbia, died Dec. 22, 2020. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Rockbridge Church of God, 3515 Valencia Drive. Services will immediately follow.