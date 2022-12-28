Ni’Ala Myori Praise McKinney, 2 months, of Columbia died on Dec. 28, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May and Sons Funeral Home.
Michael Carver, 46, of Columbia died on Dec. 27, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Bach-Yager Funeral Home.
Allison Rogers, 4 months, of Columbia died on Dec. 27, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Bach-Yager Funeral Home.
David Shorr, 67, of Columbia died on Dec. 26, 2022. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 6 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., in Columbia. A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Jan. 7 at the same location.