Ellyn Throckmorton Brothers, 93, of Columbia died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Bernard King, 61, of Columbia died Dec. 23, 2020. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 2, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E. Ash St. Private services for the family will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home and via livestream on the funeral home’s website.
Thomas Glenn Brown, 94, of Columbia died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Services are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home.