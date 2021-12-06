Barbara Sue Ott, 81, formerly of Columbia died Dec. 4, 2021. A visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday and again at 9 a.m. Friday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W, with services to immediately follow.
Carolyn Bernice Jacob, 95, of Columbia died Dec. 6, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
George Hough, 82, of Columbia died Dec. 4, 2021. A visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Columbia First Assembly of God Church, 1100 N. 7th Street, with services to immediately follow at 1 p.m.