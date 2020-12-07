Scott Edward Mills, 56, of Columbia died Dec. 3, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
William Eric Summers, 57, of Columbia died Dec. 3, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at Columbia First Assembly of God, 1100 N. Seventh St. Services will be 2 p.m Dec. 9 at Columbia First Assembly of God.
James Westermann, 64, of Columbia died Dec. 4, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Elaine Adeline Gentry, 97, died Dec. 5, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Mary Lou Smith, 91, died Dec. 5, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.