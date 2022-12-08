Daniel William Kemper, 50, of Columbia died Dec. 7, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel.

Nang Lo, 69, of Columbia died Dec. 8, 2022. Arrangements are pending, under the direction of H.T. May and Son Funeral Home.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you