Ann S. Bailey, 92, of Columbia, died Thursday. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Asia Plagman, 22, of Columbia, died Nov. 29. Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Unity Church, 1600 W. Broadway. There will be no visitation.
Carl Eugene Ingraham, 64, of Columbia, died Nov. 30. Celebration of life services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the Rockbridge Church of God Holiness.
Cooper Moss, 23, died Thursday. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Ethel M. Hooker, 76, of Columbia, died Sunday. Arrangements are pending at HT May & Son Funeral Home.
Grace McBride, 88, of Columbia, died Tuesday. Arrangements are pending at HT May & Son Funeral Home.
Harold Pruitt Jr., 50, of Columbia, died Thursday. Services will be held noon Saturday at St. Paul AME Church in Columbia. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon at the church.
J. Scott Thayer, 84, of Columbia, died Dec. 1. There will be no services held. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home
James Davenport, 95, died Thursday. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Jerry Comegys, 95, of Harrisburg, died Dec. 1. Services were held Friday at Carr-Yager Funeral Home in Fayette.
Juliet Louise Shiebany, 59, of Columbia, died Thursday. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Leslie (Les) William Morrow, 64, of Columbia, died Dec. 1. A funeral service was Thursday at Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Linda Connor, 66, of Columbia, died Monday. Services will be held noon Saturday at Fifth Street Christian Church in Columbia. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon at the church.
Petar Yanev Atanasov, 28, died Nov. 19. A visitation will be held 1 to 3 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia.