Mary Katherine Peterson, 91, of Columbia died Dec. 27, 2019. Visitation will take place 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home with funeral services at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Hartsburg.

Joseph LoPiccolo, 76, of Columbia died Dec. 29, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory. 

Dell Keepers, 95, of Columbia died Dec. 28, 2019. A reception will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at First Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Dennis R. White, 60, of Columbia died Dec. 28, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory. 

Burton Lee Mcduffy, 58, of Columbia died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Services are pending at H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.

