Viola Self, 76, died Monday. Services are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service.
Tracie Ratliff, 47, died Sunday. Services are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
Arthur E. Schneider, 93, died Saturday. Services are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service.
Eula “Elizabeth” Martin, 93, died Saturday. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Thoen Hong, 82, died Thursday. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Timothy James, 50, died Thursday. Services are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
D. L. Gladbach, 75, died Thursday. Services are under the direction of Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel.
Darrell Martin, 71, died Wednesday. Services are under the direction of Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel.
A’Lerica Oliver, 1, died Dec. 9. Services are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service.
Charlie L. Arsta, 83, died Dec. 9. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Mary Louise Rapp, 101, died Dec. 8. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.