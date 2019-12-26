Phillip Gregory Fritts, 71, of Columbia died Dec. 24, 2019. Visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 28, from 9 to 11 a.m. with funeral following at Dripping Spring Christian Church, Columbia. Graveside will be directly following the service. 

William Dale Rainbolt, 91, of Columbia died Dec. 22, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel officiated by the Rev. Brad Williams. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time for the service. Internment at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Jacksonville, with Military Honors will follow the service.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.