Phillip Gregory Fritts, 71, of Columbia died Dec. 24, 2019. Visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 28, from 9 to 11 a.m. with funeral following at Dripping Spring Christian Church, Columbia. Graveside will be directly following the service.
William Dale Rainbolt, 91, of Columbia died Dec. 22, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel officiated by the Rev. Brad Williams. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time for the service. Internment at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Jacksonville, with Military Honors will follow the service.