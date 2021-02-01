Duane “Mac” Roland McDonald, 92, of Columbia died Jan. 28, 2021. Services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, over livestream on Memorial Funeral Home’s website.
Robert Keith Little, 63, of Columbia died Jan. 28, 2021. Private services will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at The Crossing Church, 3615 Southland Drive. Services will be livestreamed on Memorial Funeral Home’s website.
Jack Lee Scruggs, 82, of Columbia died Jan. 29, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Robert “Bob” Floyd Wade, 86, of Columbia died Jan. 30, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Carr-Yager Funeral Home.