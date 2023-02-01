Robert Harper, 99, of Columbia died Jan. 31, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Charlene Doherty Jayamanne, 70, of Columbia died Jan. 29, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Shirley Troth, 87, of Columbia died Jan. 31, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Dianna Lee Weston, 57, of Columbia died Jan. 29, 2023. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E. Ash St. Services will follow at the funeral home.
Josephine Kelly, 82, of Columbia died Feb. 1, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May and Sons Funeral Home.
Janice D. Baird, 86, of Columbia died Nov. 20, 2022. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. March 11 at Campus Lutheran Church, 304 S. College Ave. Services will follow at the church.
