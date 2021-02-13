Virginia Lee Thomas, 78, of Columbia died Feb. 8, 2021. Visitation will be from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Private family services will immediately follow.
Evelyn M. Templeton, 84, of Columbia died Feb. 7, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Albert Paul Sutton, 83, of Columbia died Feb. 6, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Doris J. Taylor, 82, of Columbia died Feb. 11, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Luther Burks, 79, of Columbia died Feb. 11, 2021. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 22 at Nilson Funeral Home, 5611 E. St. Charles Road. Services will immediately follow.
Russelle Ann Boster, 71, of Columbia died Feb. 11, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Justin Scott Gay, 45, of Columbia died Feb. 9, 2021. Services will begin at 11 a.m. Feb. 15 at The Crossing, 3615 Southland Drive, and will be livestreamed on the Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory website.
Mary T. Fangohr, 91, of Columbia died Feb. 8, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
David Tennyson, 68, of Columbia died Feb. 7, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Russell P. Moore, 75, of Columbia died Feb. 10, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
Debra Kay Price, 72, of Columbia died Feb. 8, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.