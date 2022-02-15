Gailyn Elaine Arthur, 86, of Columbia died Feb. 14, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Linda Frances Tremaine, 73, of Columbia died Feb. 14, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, spring 2021. Studying print and digital news journalism. Reach me at skylarlaird@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you