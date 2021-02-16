Phyllis Terry Willingham, 82, of Columbia died Feb. 13, 2021. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W.

Harold Eugene Hendren, 65, of Columbia died Feb. 14, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.

Robert Dolliver, 86, of Columbia died Feb. 13, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.

Dion Boone, 53, of Columbia died Feb. 15, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Alexander-May Funeral Home.

