Cynthia Anne Conboy, 66, of Columbia died Feb. 15, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Lemuel Crump Maddox, 94, of Columbia died Feb. 14, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Rockbridge Church of God in Columbia. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel.
James V. Barnes, 71, of Columbia died Feb. 14, 2022. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Randall Lee Harper, 68, of Columbia died Feb. 13, 2022. A memorial service will be held Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Newman Center in Columbia.