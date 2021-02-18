Maya Leah Nicole Wootton, 33, of Columbia died Feb. 18, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home/Columbia.
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.
Death Notices
Family Submitted Obituaries
- Doris J Taylor, Sept. 15, 1938 — Feb. 11, 2021
- Luther Daniel Burks, Jan. 2, 1942 — Feb. 11, 2021
- Darcie Arden Kinnison, Sept. 11, 1997 — Jan. 17, 2021
- Erin Elliott, Oct. 9, 1971 — Feb. 5, 2021
- Albert 'Bunny' Sutton, July 26, 1937 — Feb. 6, 2021
- Rosemarie Taylor, Oct. 17, 1928 — Feb. 7, 2021
- Milton Denis Overholser, Nov. 22, 1935 — Feb. 6, 2021