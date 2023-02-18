Christina Marie Dihel, 45, of Ashland died Feb. 15, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Jean Ann Hall, 75, of Columbia died Feb. 15, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Leroy Jackson, 89, of Columbia died Feb. 16, 2023. Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 at Summerville Funeral Home in Salisbury. On the same day, Masonic services will be held at 1 p.m. with a visitation from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Chester M. Thombs, 69, of Columbia died Feb. 1, 2023. A celebration of life was held Saturday at Second Baptist Church.