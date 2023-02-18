Christina Marie Dihel, 45, of Ashland died Feb. 15, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Jean Ann Hall, 75, of Columbia died Feb. 15, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor. Get in touch on Twitter @byEliHoff, email to hoff.eli@outlook.com or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720.

Recommended for you