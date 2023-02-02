Joey D. McCutchen, 51, of Columbia died Jan. 31, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia. 

Daniel Eugene Stanley, 80, of Columbia died Jan. 30, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia. 

