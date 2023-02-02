Joey D. McCutchen, 51, of Columbia died Jan. 31, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia.
Daniel Eugene Stanley, 80, of Columbia died Jan. 30, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia.
Mercedes Paige Pattillo, 21, of Columbia died Jan. 30, 2023. Arrangements are pending and are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Michael Robertson, 77, of Columbia died Feb. 1, 2023. Arrangements are pending and are under the direction of H.T. May and Sons Funeral Home.