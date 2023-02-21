Judith Rae Canada, 78, of Columbia died Feb. 19, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center.
Mark A. Foreman, 91, of Columbia died Feb. 19, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Matthew Clay Reed, 56, of Columbia died Feb. 19, 2023. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 25 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 W. Business Loop 70.
Tracey Lynne Sims, 58, of Columbia died Feb. 20, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.