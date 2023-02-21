Judith Rae Canada, 78, of Columbia died Feb. 19, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center. 

Mark A. Foreman, 91, of Columbia died Feb. 19, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. 

