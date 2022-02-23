Anthony Carl Corradi, 61, of Columbia died Feb. 18, 2022. A visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at Memorial Funeral Home.
Marlin Nobert Rogers, 98, of Columbia died Feb. 20, 2022. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church.
John Endley, 96, of Columbia died Feb. 20, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Delores "Dee" Elaine Ballew, age 74, of Columbia died Feb. 21, 2022. A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday at Memorial Funeral Home.
Sylvester Harper, 92, of Columbia passed away on Feb. 21, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Clyde Young, 91, of Columbia died Feb. 18, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.