William Eugene (Gene) Dickey, 77, of Columbia died Feb. 21, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Heartland Cremation and Burial Society.
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.
Share with us about those lost to COVID-19
The Missourian wants to honor the lives lost to COVID-19 in our community. If you have lost a loved one to COVID-19 in Boone County, please share about them in this form. Our hope is to be able to publish some brief stories about all of the residents lost to COVID-19.
- Robert Dolliver III, Oct. 15, 1934 — Feb. 13, 2021
- Corey Ellington, May 30, 1970. — Feb. 19, 2021
- James Beckett, April 14, 1936 — Feb. 17, 2021
- Marchea Klang, Dec. 17, 1929 — Feb. 11, 2021
- Myra Lovelace, May 12, 1981 — Feb. 15, 2021
- Doris J Taylor, Sept. 15, 1938 — Feb. 11, 2021
- Luther Daniel Burks, Jan. 2, 1942 — Feb. 11, 2021