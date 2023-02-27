Klaus Otto Gerhardt, 87, of Columbia died Feb. 26, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Colby Luann Tinsley, 59, of Columbia died Feb. 23, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

