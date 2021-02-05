Jerome William O’Laughlin, 90, of Columbia died Feb. 2, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Heartland Cremation and Burial Society.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, spring 2021. Studying print and digital news journalism. Reach me at skylarlaird@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you