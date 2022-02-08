Catherine Lynn Murphy, 53, of Columbia died Feb. 6, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

William Robert Leonard, 98, of Columbia died Feb. 6, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

