Leo William Roberts, 101, of Columbia died Feb. 21, 2020. Visitation will be held at 5 p.m. Feb. 24 at Parker-Millard Funeral Home, 12 E. Ash St.
Eric Williams, 37, of Columbia died Feb. 22, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. Feb. 29 at Christian Fellowship, 4600 Christian Fellowship Road.
Ralph S. Stull, 64, of Columbia died Feb. 14, 2020. Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m., Feb. 17, at the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 904 Old 63 S. Services will be held at the church the following day at 10 a.m.
Leonard “Wayne” Shaon, 63, of Columbia died Feb. 23, 2020. Celebration of life visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 27th at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave.
Isaac Wilhelm “Ian” Hermann, 83, of Columbia died Feb. 22, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 28 at The Crossing, 3615 Southland Drive.
Lloyd Edward Hart, 63, of Columbia died Feb. 22, 2020. Celebration of life visitation will be held from at 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 27th at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave.