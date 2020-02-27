Michael Stephen “Steve” McGee, 70, of Versailles, formerly of Columbia, passed away on Feb. 25, 2020. Per Steve’s wishes, no public ceremony will be held.
Death Notices for Feb. 27, 2020
- Vedavalli Srinivasan, Jan. 21, 1937 — Feb. 27, 2020
- Stephen Duane Spriggs, Dec. 4, 1942 — Feb. 26, 2020
- James William Taylor Jr., Sept. 15, 1939 — Feb. 22, 2020
- Matthew Brown, March 18, 1989 — Feb. 13, 2020
- Arthur 'Artie' Sims, Nov. 1, 1954 — Feb. 20, 2020
- Isaac Wilhelm Hermann, Oct. 10, 1936 — Feb. 22, 2020
- Leonard 'Wayne' Shaon, Aug. 25, 1956 — Feb. 23, 2020