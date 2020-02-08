Joseph Taylor, 17, of Columbia, died Feb. 5, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
Linda Ann Bennett, 82, of Columbia, died Feb. 4, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home.
