Boyd Delano Bell, 89, of Columbia died Dec. 29, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory.

Richard Leroy Owen Jr., 78, of Columbia died Dec. 30, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory.

Mary Frances Campbell, 91, of Columbia died Dec. 28, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory.

Rosemary Robinette, 66, of Columbia died Dec. 27, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center.

Patricia Jean “Pat” Weyand, 90, of Columbia died Dec. 27, 2021. A graveside service will begin at noon Tuesday at Maplewood Cemetery, 181613 State Highway MM, in Exeter.

