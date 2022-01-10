Peter L. Breece, 46, of Columbia died Jan. 7, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Maudi Pearl Sublett, 96, of Columbia died Jan. 9, 2022. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at Memorial Funeral Home.
John Robert Perry, 57, of Columbia died Jan. 7, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
John Geoffrey Davis, 75, of Columbia died Jan. 9, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Joseph Steinke, 58, of Columbia died Jan. 8, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center.
Victoria Roozen, 66, of Columbia died Jan. 7, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.