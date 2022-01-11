Svetla Maria Matondo, 91, of Columbia died Jan. 9, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral home and Cemetery.
Azes Kahn, 78, of Columbia died Jan. 10, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
William Terry Barnes, 70, of Columbia died Jan. 10, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Katie Bartee, 87, of Columbia died Jan. 11, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May and Sons Funeral Home.