Svetla Maria Matondo, 91, of Columbia died Jan. 9, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral home and Cemetery.

Azes Kahn, 78, of Columbia died Jan. 10, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.

William Terry Barnes, 70, of Columbia died Jan. 10, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.

Katie Bartee, 87, of Columbia died Jan. 11, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May and Sons Funeral Home.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Cameron Barnard is an assistant city editor and copy editor for the Columbia Missourian. You can reach him in the newsroom at 573-882-5720 or on Twitter @Cameron_Barnard.

Recommended for you