Sonny Perkins, 73, of Columbia died Jan. 12, 2022. A service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday at Memorial Funeral Home.

Betsy Brooks, age 87, of Columbia died Jan. 13, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Alissa Nicole Johnson, 35, of Columbia died Jan. 12, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.

Alan Edward Haas, 74, of Centralia died January 14, 2022. A service will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. 

  • Cameron Barnard is an assistant city editor and copy editor for the Columbia Missourian. You can reach him in the newsroom at 573-882-5720 or on Twitter @Cameron_Barnard.

