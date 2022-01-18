Cynthia Lee Hart, 64, of Ashland died Jan. 15, 2022. A visitation will take place from 2 — 3 p.m. Jan. 29 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Services will immediately follow.
Gary Copeland, 80, of Columbia died Jan. 18, 2022. A visitation will take place from 10 — 11 a.m. Saturday at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St. Services will immediately follow.
James Preston, 85, of Columbia died Jan. 16, 2022. A visitation will take place Friday from 12:30 — 2 p.m. at Memorial Baptist Church, 1634 Paris Road. Services will immediately follow.